No trains between Worthing, Chichester and Brighton
Train services between Worthing and Chichester have been cancelled this morning (Friday, September 22).
Southern, which runs the route, said a trespass incident on the railway between Worthing and Chichester means that all lines are currently closed.
As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
On X, formerly Twitter, Southern said: “We have received reports of trespassers on the line between Worthing and Barnham. The power to the lines has been switched off whilst emergency teams respond. No trains will be able to move between Worthing and Brighton until further notice.
Disruption is expected until around 7am.