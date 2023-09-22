BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

No trains between Worthing, Chichester and Brighton

Train services between Worthing and Chichester have been cancelled this morning (Friday, September 22).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 06:28 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 06:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Southern, which runs the route, said a trespass incident on the railway between Worthing and Chichester means that all lines are currently closed.

As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

On X, formerly Twitter, Southern said: “We have received reports of trespassers on the line between Worthing and Barnham. The power to the lines has been switched off whilst emergency teams respond. No trains will be able to move between Worthing and Brighton until further notice.

Disruption is expected until around 7am.

Related topics:DisruptionTwitterBrightonBarnham