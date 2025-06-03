No trains can run past Chichester, says Southern, as West Coast services are face disruption due to trespasser
Southern has announced that trains cannot run past Chichester this evening (Tuesday, June 3).
The rail company said at about 5.15pm: “Our West Coast services are facing further disruption due to a trespasser near Havant. Power to the third rail has been switched off between Havant and Bedhampton, so no trains can run past Chichester at this time.
“This is also affecting South Western Railway services between Havant, Portsmouth, Southampton, and London.”
The news comes after an obstruction blocked the line at Barnham at about 11am, which affected trains heading to Barnham, Brighton, or London via Horsham, earlier today.