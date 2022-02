Southern Rail has confirmed the following routes are open across the county today (Saturday, February 19):

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Brighton, Hampden Park and Bexhill - Eastbourne will not be served East Grinstead and Victoria Uckfield and London Bridge Horsham and Dorking A spokesperson for the company said, “Whilst these routes are open, you’re still encouraged to delay travelling until later today.”