A major incident has disrupted train services in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail said all lines are currently closed across the county due to the incident, which was first reported within the last hour.

Trains between Brighton, London Victoria and Ore, and between Eastbourne and Ashford International and Hastings are affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail said: “A major signalling fault has occurred at Hastings, and trains are currently unable to run through this station.

“Southern recommend you travel once we have confirmed that the route has reopened. If you travel now, there are only very limited alternative routes, and you will need to leave around 30-60 minutes of extra time.

“Southern tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on Stagecoach buses between Eastbourne and Hastings, between Hastings and Rye, and between Ham Street and Ashford International.

“As Southeastern are also affected, their services will not offer an alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Southern have requested buses from suppliers, but they are still waiting for confirmation.

Southern train

“You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”

Disruption is expected until around 4pm.