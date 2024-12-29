Normal service resumes between Haywards Heath and Brighton after railway trespass incident resolved

By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Dec 2024, 10:37 GMT
Normal service between Haywards Heath and Brighton has resumed this morning (December 29), a spokesperson for Southern Railway has confirmed, after a trespass incident was resolved.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for the railway said services were first affected at around 8.37am this morning, following a trespass incident.

Services were delayed until further notice while the authorities worked to make the situation safe.

Services resumed, in a reduced capacity, at 8.56am, but passengers were warned to expect reduced speeds and delays, with some services terminating earlier than usual.

Southern Railway news.

"If your planned train is affected then you may need to take an earlier or later train than planned, or change trains en route,” a spokesperson said. “Tickets will be accepted for no extra cost mutually on Southern and Thameslink services between Brighton/the coast and London.”

Disruption ended by 9.30am.

