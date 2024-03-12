North Chailey crash: heavy traffic reported on A275 after collision

There have been reports of a crash causing heavy traffic and delays on the A275 in East Sussex this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Mar 2024, 16:46 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the collision was affecting both directions of the road near Kings Meadow at North Chailey.

It added that the incident was first reported at 4.20pm.