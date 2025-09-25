Notice warns of new 40mph speed limits on roads in Mid Sussex

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) has issued a notice to warn drivers in Mid Sussex about new 40mph speed limits.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The notice, which can be seen at publicnoticeportal.uk, said one of the 40mph speed limits is on Brighton Road/Henfield Road (A281) in the parishes of Albourne and Poynings.

The notice said this is ‘from 50m west of its junction with Clappers Lane eastwards and southwards to a point 250m south of its junction with Muddleswood Road (B2117)’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The notice said: “The order also enacts a 40mph speed limit on Muddleswood Road (B2117) from its junction with Brighton Road/Henfield Road (A281) eastwards for 210m.”

The A281 in Poynings. Photo: Google Street View

The order is set to come into operation on Monday, September 29, and a copy of it, along with plans showing the affected lengths of road, can be be viewed at www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/traffic-regulation-orders.

The notice said: “People without access to a computer who wish to view details of the scheme should telephone the WSCC Contact Centre on 01243 642105 to receive the documents by post.”

The reference is MDS8012-MM.

The notice added: “Any person who wishes to question the validity of this Order, or of any provision contained therein, on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Act, or on the grounds that any requirement of the Act, or any instrument made under it, has not been complied with in relation to the Order, may within 6 weeks from 25 September 2025, apply to the High Court for this purpose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.