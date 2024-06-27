Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Obsolete traffic lights will soon be replaced with new, more reliable and energy-efficient equipment at three junctions and a bus gate in Crawley

The improvement works in Southgate Avenue include:

Using LED technology to improve the traffic lights’ reliability, reduce maintenance and save energy and running costs;

Updating the control software to give buses priority and react to vehicle movements in real time, helping traffic flow;

Renewing all “tactile paving” on the approaches to crossings (these textured surfaces help visually-impaired people identify the approaches);

Converting crossings to the latest Puffin type: these have the “red or green man” signals on the same side of the road as the pedestrian (as opposed to the old-style, with signals across the road);

Upgrading the Southgate Avenue/Tilgate Way crossing to a ‘Toucan’: a crossing for both pedestrians and cyclists, so “two can” cross.

To help minimise disruption, the project will be split into three phases.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley Town Hall

Please note: the following dates are entirely provisional and subject to last-minute changes due to unforeseen circumstances, such as severe weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate Avenue’s junctions with Southgate Drive and Hawth Avenue, July 15 to September 13

Southgate Avenue’s junction with Tilgate Way, September 16 to November 1

The bus gate at the southern end of Southgate Avenue, junction with Brighton Road, November 6 to 15.

Updates on the project’s progress will be posted on X (formerly Twitter) on the @WSHighways Twitter account.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “For the safety of both the public and workforce, temporary traffic management will be needed, so, unfortunately, there will be delays.

“If possible, motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, particularly during peak periods, or allow extra time for their journeys.