October rail strikes: Only one line running in Sussex today

Today (October 1) there is another national rail strike which means there will be very limited services, with no services at all in some places. Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink are all involved and only 18 per cent of services are expected to run.

Southern Rail said: “Only travel if absolutely necessary, as we will be running a severely reduced service, with many stations not being served. If you do travel, please check your journey and expect disruption.”

What does this mean for Saturday (October 1)?

There will be pre-planned engineering work will stop trains running between Brighton and Three Bridges. A map from National Rail shows there will be a limited service from London to Three Bridges, and then rail replacement buses from Three Bridges to Brighton. The rest of Sussex is cut off with no trains running.

What does this mean for Sunday (October 2)?

Saturday’s strike means services on Sunday will be starting much later than normal which will cause disruption to people travelling into London that morning for the marathon which starts at 9.30am as many trains won’t arrive in central London until at least 9am. Trains won’t start until 7.30am and they’ll finish early, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm. Gatwick Express will not operate, although the airport will have a limited Southern and Thameslink service of eight trains an hour in each direction. Morning trains are likely to be more busy than usual too.

Looking ahead, there will also be strikes on October 8. Angie Doll, Chief Operating Officer, Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “It is with much regret that we have to advise our passengers to travel only if absolutely necessary on Saturdays 1 and 8 October. Strike action means train services across the country will be significantly limited, with many routes not running at all. We’re particularly concerned for London Marathon runners, who will have been training for this special event for many months, hoping to raise millions of pounds for charity, and the spectators. We urge the unions to work with the industry and come to a resolution.”

