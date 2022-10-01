Today (October 1) there is another national rail strike which means there will be very limited services, with no services at all in some places. Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink are all involved and only 18 per cent of services are expected to run.

Southern Rail said: “Only travel if absolutely necessary, as we will be running a severely reduced service, with many stations not being served. If you do travel, please check your journey and expect disruption.”

October rail strikes: Will there be delays in Sussex on Sunday?

Saturday’s strike means services on Sunday (October 2) will be starting much later than normal which will cause disruption to people travelling into London for the marathon which starts at 9.30am as many trains won’t arrive in central London until at least 9am. Trains won’t start until 7.30am and they’ll finish early, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm. Morning trains are likely to be more busy than usual too. Plan your journey here.