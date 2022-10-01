October rail strikes: Will there be delays in Sussex on Sunday?
There are more rail strikes planned in October and here’s everything you need to know if you’re in Sussex.
Today (October 1) there is another national rail strike which means there will be very limited services, with no services at all in some places. Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink are all involved and only 18 per cent of services are expected to run.
Southern Rail said: “Only travel if absolutely necessary, as we will be running a severely reduced service, with many stations not being served. If you do travel, please check your journey and expect disruption.”
Saturday’s strike means services on Sunday (October 2) will be starting much later than normal which will cause disruption to people travelling into London for the marathon which starts at 9.30am as many trains won’t arrive in central London until at least 9am. Trains won’t start until 7.30am and they’ll finish early, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm. Morning trains are likely to be more busy than usual too. Plan your journey here.
Looking ahead, there will also be strikes on October 8. Angie Doll, Chief Operating Officer, Govia Thameslink Railway, said: ”Strike action means train services across the country will be significantly limited, with many routes not running at all. We’re particularly concerned for London Marathon runners, who will have been training for this special event for many months, hoping to raise millions of pounds for charity, and the spectators. We urge the unions to work with the industry and come to a resolution.”