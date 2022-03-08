In East Sussex, a two-vehicle crash has been reported on A28 Westfield Lane between A21 Sedlescombe Road North and Vicarage Lane. Traffic is said to be coping well.

There have also been reports of an oil spillage on Buckham Hill at Beeches Farm Road in Uckfield. Traffic is, again, coping well.

Delays are reportedly increasing on the A259 in Saltdean. Slow traffic has been reported on Marine Drive westbound between Sutton Avenue and Arundel Drive West.

In West Sussex, there have been reports of a crash on A24 Worthing Road at A272 Cowfold Road. Traffic is coping well.

No other incidents have been reported but traffic is reportedly slow on the A27 in Chichester, Arundel and Worthing.

Queueing traffic has been reported on; A27 Chichester Bypass before A259 (Bognor Bridge roundabout); A27 Lyminster Road westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction) and before Sompting Road (the Lyons Farm traffic lights).

