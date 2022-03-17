One Eastbourne pothole filled right next to multiple untreated ones

A photo shows a pothole in Eastbourne filled in with a number of untreated ones next to it.

One Herald reader sent in the photo of the potholes outside Devonshire Park Theatre showing one treated on the left with multiple untreated ones next to it.

He said treating one pothole has made that section of road worse, with 10 other potholes remaining.

Potholes outside Devonshire Park Theatre SUS-220314-183023001

Potholes can cause damage to cars with the added danger of vehicles having to swerve to avoid them.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said, “We prioritise the repair of potholes across the county based on a number of factors including the depth, size and location of the pothole and where these meet our published safety intervention levels for repair, they are repaired within a specified timeframe which is within a maximum of 28 days of identification.

“This is to ensure that the 2,000 miles of roads we are responsible for, remain safe for use. To repair all potholes regardless of whether they are an immediate safety issue or not would require considerably more resources. We carry out regular inspections of the road network to identify potholes that need repair and always inspect potholes that are reported to us by the public.

“The majority of our investment in the county’s road network focuses on preventative maintenance to prevent potholes appearing in the first place and we do this by looking at condition and priorities against the available budget. The county council has recently approved a further investment of an additional £36.8 million to maintain and improve roads and pavements in East Sussex.

Potholes in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220316-115636008

“While our highways stewards are regularly checking the condition of roads, we would always encourage members of the public to report potholes or other defects by contacting us via our website www.eastsussexhighways.com, where information about when and how we repair potholes can also be found.”

