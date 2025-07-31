One lane closed after report of campervan crash on A23 at Pyecombe

There has been a report of a crash on the A23 in Mid Sussex this afternoon (Thursday, July 31).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is slow traffic and one lane closed due to a collision near Pyecombe.

AA Traffic News said: “A campervan involved on A23 London Road Northbound near (Pyecombe).”

The incident was first reported at about 12pm and the AA Traffic News live map is still showing congestion in the area.

Sussex Traffic Watch on X said at 5pm that the A23 Northbound is now clear.