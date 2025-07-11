One lane closed on A23: slow traffic reported on section of main road in Sussex
There are reports that one lane is closed on the A23 in Mid Sussex this morning (Friday, July 11).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on A23 Northbound before B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common Turn Off).”
The problem was first reported at 6.31am the AA live map is still showing slow traffic at 7.51am.
