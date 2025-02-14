One lane on the A27 remains closed between Shoreham and Portslade due to an ‘ongoing technology issue’.

National Highways reported on social media on Friday morning (February 14) that the A-road was closed ‘in both directions’ between the A270 (Shoreham) and the A293 (Portslade).

At 12pm, the governmental agency said the eastbound carriageway was ‘in the process of being re-opened shortly’, adding that the westbound carriageway would also be ‘re-opened shortly with a lane closure in place’.

By 1.40pm, the road had fully reopened eastbound but remained closed westbound. National Highways added: “Thank you for your patience.”

An update at 3.30pm read: “The A27 westbound remains closed between A270 Shoreham and A293 Portslade due to an ongoing technology issue following planned works last night.

"There is approximately one mile of congestion on approach to the closure.”

"At 1.20am on Saturday, an X update read: “The A27 westbound (Southwick Tunnel) is NOW OPEN between A270 Shoreham & A293 Portslade.

“One lane (of two) remains closed due to an ongoing technology issue within the tunnel.”

The A27 Southwick Tunnel was closed both ways between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off). This has led to congestion towards the A293 and A270 Shoreham Road. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

At 1.30pm on Saturday, National Highways said lane one remains closed but ‘there are no delays at present’.

At 3.45pm on Sunday, it was reported that lane one was still closed. The update read: “The lane closure is expected to remain ongoing until the evening of Monday, February 17 where a full planned closure will be implemented for repair work.”

This comes after a spokesperson told Sussex World on Friday: “On completion of maintenance work in Southwick Tunnel the variable message signs were subsequently found to not be working. The eastbound section of the tunnel was opened to traffic at approximately 1.30pm but remains closed westbound for safety reasons.

“We understand the inconvenience this has caused to those travelling in the area and are working with our contractors to get this fixed and the road fully reopened as quickly as possible."

The disruption was first reported at 6am on Friday.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “This is due to planned roadworks which have overrun their pre-agreed end time of 6am.

"National Highways service providers remain in attendance and are working to re-open the road as soon as possible.”

The A27 Southwick Tunnel was fully closed – six hours after the estimated completion of the overnight works – between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off). This led to sever congestion towards the A293 and A270 Shoreham Road.

The closure caused ‘total meltdown’ on local roads, according to Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell.

In response to the National Highways update at 7.37am, an angry motorist wrote at 10.38am: “Absolutely ridiculous, how on earth can roadworks overrun by four hours?

"A 45 minute commute took me 2.5 hours today. Most of that was spent within the last part of my journey that should take 15 minutes. Absolute carnage.”

Diversion routes were put in place for motorists.

Road users travelling westbound have been advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

National Highways added: “Exit the A27 at the Hangleton Interchange onto the A293 Southbound towards the junction with the A270.

“Turn west onto the A270 and return to the A27 at the Holmbush Interchange.”

Road users travelling eastbound have also been advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs – but follow the above diversion route ‘in reverse’.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, you are advised to ‘please allow extra journey time’.

A spokesperson said: “Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

“Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X (Twitter) feed.

“Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.”