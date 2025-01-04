Ongoing water main work on key road in East Sussex to cause delays into next week
Water main work is continuing on the A272 in East Sussex this weekend.
South East Water utility repair and maintenance works is taking place today on Batts Bridge Road, near Maresfield, and is set to continue until Tuesday, January 7.
A notice at one.network said there are two-way traffic control signals at the location.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/maresfield said: “Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A272 both ways at Golf Club Lane. Expect delays.”
