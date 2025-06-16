Residents in Angmering are calling for answers after highway works – connected with the development of a retirement home – began just weeks after the start of a major Southern Water project in the village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCarthy Stone is carrying out S278 highway works associated with the ongoing Oakleaf Place development in Angmering. These works commenced on Monday, June 9 and are expected to continue until Thursday, August 28.

This comes after Southern Water started ‘upgrading the sewer network’ in ‘connection with the new local housing development’ in the West Sussex village. Works began on May 19 and are expected to continue until December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was said to be causing ‘carnage’ with local businesses fearing the impact it will have.

Southern Water started ‘upgrading the sewer network’ in ‘connection with the new local housing development’ in the West Sussex village. Works began on May 19 and are expected to continue until December. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Now, Rob Burfitt – contracts manager at McCarthy Stone – has written a letter to explain the extent of new highway works.

He wrote: “We are writing to inform you of upcoming section 278 highway works associated with the ongoing McCarthy stone development in Angmering.

"The scope of these works includes: construction of new site entrances; installation of footpath crossover points; widening of the existing footpath; resurfacing of the footpath on one side of Water Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In conjunction with these works, we will also be undertaking storm and foul water connections to the existing sewer network. To help minimise the length and impact of disruption, McCarthy stone will be working collaboratively with Clanty Dockra who will be using the existing road closure for the sewer main upgrade during this period.

Southern Water started ‘upgrading the sewer network’ in ‘connection with the new local housing development’ in the West Sussex village. Works began on May 19 and are expected to continue until December. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“We understand the inconvenience that construction activity can cause, we want to assure you that all efforts are being made to coordinate and complete the works as efficiently and safely as possible.

"Traffic management will be in place when necessary and we will ensure access for residents is maintained throughout.

"If you have any concerns or would like further information, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thank you for the patience and understanding as we carry out these essential infrastructure improvements."

There is concern about the timing of these works.

One person wrote on the Angmering Village Facebook page: "What a mess. Heads should roll."

Another added: "This is awful, everyone knows you’re not supposed to tie in with existing roadworks and road closures. You’re supposed to wait until it’s all done, then, just as things are getting back to normal you dig the road up again and close it for another month. I’m outraged at being denied the opportunity to be outraged!"

A third said: "Is there a plan to look at? Does this mean that from June 9th, Water Lane will be closed to traffic coming off the bypass to the village shops, pubs and restaurants? The letter tell us of nothing to do with road closures. Is this the first softener to the closure of Water lane from both directions at the same time? Where is the street plan?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCarthy Stone explained that the ongoing works – which include the reconstruction of vehicle access points, footway widening and new crossing points – ‘have been agreed with the highways authority – and ‘form part of the development’s planning permission’.

A spokesperson for the developer added: ““As a considerate constructor, we would like to reassure residents that we are working alongside the utility upgrade works and the highways authority to limit disruption to the community and minimise any inconvenience to those living in the area. We will continue to engage with local residents to keep them informed of work relating to the site – this includes letter drops to nearby neighbours, as well as providing updates via the parish council.

“We would like to thank those living in the area for their continued patience while this essential work takes place. Once complete, this will deliver improved infrastructure for local road users as well as for those living at Oakleaf Place, which will be Angmering’s newest retirement community.”

In February 2023, McCarthy Stone submitted plans for the redevelopment of the former Chandlers Garage in High Street, Angmering, with specialist retirement living apartments – along with tailored communal facilities, attractive landscaping and associated parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groundworks re-started on March 24 – which was described by Angmering Parish Council as an ‘exciting step forward’ in delivering a ‘vibrant and supportive community’ for retirees in this ‘fantastic location’.

McCarthy Stone is due to take over as ‘principal contractor’ on September 1.

The sales launch is planned for July 31, 2026 – with the handover hoping to be complete by October 23, 2026.

The developer said Oakleaf Place will offer ‘low-maintenance, modern’ one and two-bedroom apartments, designed to support the over 60s to ‘make the most of their retirement years’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said each property will benefit from access to ‘superb communal spaces’, including a ‘well-appointed’ lounge and ‘beautiful landscape gardens’ for both socialising and relaxing.

For ‘peace of mind’, a house manager will be on-site during office hours to ‘ensure everything runs smoothly’, while each property will be fitted with ‘state-of-the-art security features’, including a 24-hour emergency call system.

To discover more about retirement living at Oakleaf Place, call 0800 153 3076 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/oakleaf-place.

After the Southern Water works began, Arun District Council issued a statement, in support of local traders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We would like to reassure everyone that Angmering is very much open for business.

"Despite the disruption caused while essential work is carried out by Southern Water, all shops and local businesses remain open so please continue to support your fantastic local traders – your custom means more now than ever.”

Angmering Parish Council, meanwhile, was assisting efforts to ‘improve the current signage’ around the village.

A spokesperson added: “We would like to reassure everyone that all businesses remain open as usual. We will continue to share any updates as they become available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Water said residents will ‘always be able to access your properties/driveways’, but you ‘may have to follow the diversion route’ depending where on the road work is taking place. Read more at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/major-roadworks-project-in-west-sussex-village-will-continue-until-december-after-residents-reported-carnage-in-week-one-5140270