Overnight closures have started on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North to complete the final stages of the Queensway Gateway Road project.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Overnight closures began last week on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North as we enter the final stages of the Queensway Gateway Road project and move towards the completion of the new junction.

"The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am each weeknight until Saturday 19 July."

They added: "The temporary traffic signals will remain in place during the day, with manual operation at peak times between 7am and 7pm to help with traffic flow.

The final stage of the delayed Queensway Gateway Road building project in St Leonards. Pictured on May 20 2025.

"We know this can be frustrating and we aim to complete the works as soon as we possibly can. In the meantime, we thank you for your patience."

The Queensway Gateway Road was originally slated for completion in November 2016 but was beset by a series of delays.

The final part was due to be completed by December 31, 2024.

But in January, East Sussex Highways said it would be spring.

Then, in April, another update said it would be the summer.

The saga has provoked much criticism over the years, including Hastings MP Helena Dollimore who said the roadworks have been ‘wreaking havoc’ on the area.

She raised the issue in parliament where Lucy Powell, the Leader of the House of Commons, dubbed it the 'road to nowhere'.

The project is intended to improve traffic flow and transport links between Bexhill and Hastings.

East Sussex County Council says the project, aimed to improve traffic flow and transport links between Bexhill and Hastings, is nearing completion. A spokesperson said: “We anticipate the final stage of the project to be complete by Sunday 31 August 2025 with the road re-opened before the new school year starts.”

The relocation of the water main has begun, and other remaining activities include: northern filter lane connecting Whitworth Road to the A21, traffic signal installations, traffic island installation, street lighting, drainage, resurfacing, road markings and high friction surfacing."