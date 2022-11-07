Overnight closures on the A27 between Havant and Chichester to start this week
Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and to leave extra time during their journeys due to upcoming overnight closures on the A27.
Overnight closures will take place between Havant and Chichester to carry out resurfacing and improvements on the A27 as well as on the slip roads at Warblington.
This will maintain safety and improve the journey for roads users, while reducing the need of unplanned closures.
From Monday, November 7 to Monday, January 9 2023, the work will take place during weeknights.
Most Popular
The A27 between Warblington (junction with the A259 and Emsworth Road) and the Fishbourne Roundabout will be closed overnight (8pm to 6am), Monday to Friday’s only between Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, December 20, then again between Tuesday 3 and Monday, January 9 2023.
During the closures, a signed diversion will be in place in both directions via the A259.To find out more visit the National Highways southeast maintenance webpage on nationalhighways.co.uk/se-maintenance and searching for ‘A27 Havant to Chichester resurfacing’.