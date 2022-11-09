Overnight closures will take place between Havant and Chichester to carry out resurfacing and improvements on the A27 as well as on the slip roads at Warblington.

This will maintain safety and improve the journey for roads users, while reducing the need of unplanned closures.

From Monday, November 7 to Monday, January 9 2023, the work will take place during weeknights.

Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and to leave extra time during their journeys due to upcoming overnight closures on the A27.

The A27 between Warblington (junction with the A259 and Emsworth Road) and the Fishbourne Roundabout will be closed overnight (8pm to 6am), Monday to Friday’s only between Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, December 20, then again between Tuesday 3 and Monday, January 9 2023.