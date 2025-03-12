Overnight works overrun on A21 in East Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 07:21 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 07:35 BST
‘Issues with tarmac’ meant that overnight works slightly overran on the A21 in East Sussex.

National Highways: South-East reported at 5.35am on Wednesday (March 12) that the planned overnight works on the A21 – both ways between the A2100 Battle and the A28 Baldslow – would ‘overrun their agreed end time’.

The road was expected to remain closed until approximately 7am – instead of 6am as planned – ‘due to issues with tarmac’, the government agency reported.

An update at 6.30am read: “The planned overnight works are complete.

Traffic is moving freely with no delays reported. Have a safe onwards journey.”

