A road in West Sussex was temporarily closed after a car overturned this evening (Wednesday, June 19).

Traffic sources reported that B2110 Brooklands Way was closed southbound ‘due to an overturned car’ between Railway Approach and Garden Wood Road.

A traffic notice on AA Traffic News’ website read: “Partially blocked and delays due to rolled over car on B2110 Brooklands Way both ways from Railway Approach to Garden Wood Road. Sensors suggest traffic is taking turns to pass.”

