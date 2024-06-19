Overturned car sparks emergency response in West Sussex
A road in West Sussex was temporarily closed after a car overturned this evening (Wednesday, June 19).
Traffic sources reported that B2110 Brooklands Way was closed southbound ‘due to an overturned car’ between Railway Approach and Garden Wood Road.
A traffic notice on AA Traffic News’ website read: “Partially blocked and delays due to rolled over car on B2110 Brooklands Way both ways from Railway Approach to Garden Wood Road. Sensors suggest traffic is taking turns to pass.”
The emergency services have dealt with the incident and a traffic map suggests the road is now clear.
