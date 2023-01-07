A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Pagham Road, is currently open under two-way, traffic-light-control, and barriers in place to protect the flood area. However, please appreciate this is a dynamic situation that could quickly change, particularly with the weather, and the road may have to be closed again for safety reasons.”
Pagham Road and nearby Lower Bognor Road, which was closed in December, was closed for safety reasons following flood damage on Thursday (January 5), despite initial projections it would be open by Friday.
At the time of the closure a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council explained: "There has been an unprecedented rise in the ground-water table levels, with persistent, torrential downpours which have overwhelmed both the natural drainage and our highway drainage system at these locations. This can be seen with standing water in some local fields and ditches.”