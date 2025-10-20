Paramedics treat several people at roadside after crash on A27 in East Sussex

Paramedics treated several people at the roadside on Monday afternoon (October 20) after a crash on the A27.

Photos were sent to this newspaper on Monday showing emergency services at the scene of the incident at Falmer.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported on X at 3pm that the collision had seen one lane closed between the westbound Falmer entry slip road and the A270 exit slip road. Sussex Traffic Watch added: “No vehicles (are) able to access Falmer railway station.”

At 4.10pm Sussex Traffic Watch reported that the road was clear again.

There were reports of a collision on the A27 westbound at Falmer on Monday, October 20. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Tuesday: “On Monday, October 20, at around 1.30pm, emergency services attended reports of a single vehicle collision near to the Falmer Station bus stop on the A27.

“Two women, the driver and passenger of the vehicle, were treated at the roadside by paramedics. A single lane was closed while recovery of the vehicle was organised, and to allow the scene to be cleared.

“The road has since reopened, and no arrests have been made.”