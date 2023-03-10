Edit Account-Sign Out
Parking prices set to increase at Petworth car park

Petworth Town Council has announced, in April, prices are set to increase at a car park in Petworth.

By Sam Pole
19 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 3:48pm

As of April 1, car parking prices at the Pound Street car park will increase from its previous rate.

From 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday inclusive, the car park changes will be the following:

Up to an hour will remain free of charge.

Up to two hours will increase from 60p to 70p.

Up to three hours will increase to £1.10 from £1.

Up to four hours will increase from £1.20 to £1.30.

Up to five hours will increase to £1.70 from £1.50.

Up to six hours will increase from £1.80 to £2.

Up to eight hours will increase to £2.30 from £2.10

Up to ten hours will increase from £2.60 to £2.90.

Despite the changes the Sylvia Beaufoy car park is still free of charge to park.

To find out more about the changes visit Petworth Town Council’s website.

