A section of the A21 in East Sussex is closed following a collision this morning (Sunday, October 26).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 11.45am today.

Emergency services are at the scene and there are reports of a vehicle fire.

The collision happened just outside Flimwell and the road is closed up to near the Kent border.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A21 both ways between Rosemary Lane and Kilndown Road.”

On X (formerly Twitter), National Highways South East said: “The A21 in East Sussex is closed both ways between the B2169 Kilndown Road and the A268 Flimwell.

“This is due to a single vehicle collision and subsequent vehicle fire.

“All emergency services are in attendance.”