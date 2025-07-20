There are reports that part of a main road in East Sussex has flooded this morning (Sunday, July 20).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 8am today.

The flooding is affecting the A22 just outside Polegate, near Eastbourne.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of flooding on A22 Polegate Road between A295 South Road and A27 Polegate Bypass (Cophall Roundabout).”

We will have more as we get it.