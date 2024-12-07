Part of the A24 is closed in West Sussex near Southwater this afternoon (Saturday, December 7) after a crash.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and stationary traffic due to crash on A24 Worthing Road Southbound from B2237 Worthing Road (Hop Oast Park And Ride Roundabout) to Mill Straight.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed at 1.39pm: “We are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the A24. The road is closed between the Hop Oast Roundabout and the Southwater Roundabout southbound and is likely to remain closed for several hours. Please avoid the area if possible.”

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a collision involving two cars on A24, Southwater shortly before 1pm on Saturday, 7 December. No injuries were reported.”