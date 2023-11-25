Part of A259 in Eastbourne closed to traffic
A main road is closed in Eastbourne this morning (Saturday, November 25) to traffic.
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin part of the A259 is shut due to a burst water main.
The incident was first reported just before 7am today.
The AA said: “Road closed due to burst water main on A259 Seaside both ways between A2021 Whitley Road and B2106 Beach Road.”
We will have more as we get it.