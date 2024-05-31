Part of A26 in East Sussex set to close for roadworks tonight

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st May 2024, 17:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Part of the A26 in East Sussex is set to close for roadworks tonight (Friday, May 31).

The live map at one.network said the road will close from 10pm to 4am from May 31 until Thursday, June 6.

The works description on the website said the road will be closed for white lining/road markings in both directions from Beddingham to Newhaven.

Related topics:Newhaven

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice