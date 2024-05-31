Part of A26 in East Sussex set to close for roadworks tonight
Part of the A26 in East Sussex is set to close for roadworks tonight (Friday, May 31).
The live map at one.network said the road will close from 10pm to 4am from May 31 until Thursday, June 6.
The works description on the website said the road will be closed for white lining/road markings in both directions from Beddingham to Newhaven.
