Part of the A27 in West Sussex was closed this afternoon (Sunday, June 2) after reports of a crash.

National Highways South-East announced on X at 3pm that the A27 in West Sussex was closed westbound between the A259 at Fishbourne and the A259 at Havant/Emsworth ‘due to a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle’.

They said: “Traffic is being diverted via the A259 through Fishbourne and Emsworth. Allow extra journey time.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated when more information comes in.

UPDATE: National Highways South-East has now announced that this incident has cleared and the A27 in West Sussex is open again westbound between the A259 at Fishbourne and the A259 at Havant/Emsworth.