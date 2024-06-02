Part of A27 closed in West Sussex after ‘serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle’: what we know so far

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 15:51 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2024, 16:03 BST
Part of the A27 in West Sussex was closed this afternoon (Sunday, June 2) after reports of a crash.

National Highways South-East announced on X at 3pm that the A27 in West Sussex was closed westbound between the A259 at Fishbourne and the A259 at Havant/Emsworth ‘due to a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle’.

They said: “Traffic is being diverted via the A259 through Fishbourne and Emsworth. Allow extra journey time.”

Sussex traffic and travelSussex traffic and travel
Sussex traffic and travel

Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated when more information comes in.

UPDATE: National Highways South-East has now announced that this incident has cleared and the A27 in West Sussex is open again westbound between the A259 at Fishbourne and the A259 at Havant/Emsworth.

But they said: “Delays remain in the area, but should now start to ease. Thanks for your patience this afternoon.”

