Part of A27 closed in West Sussex after serious incident

Part of the A27 has been closed after a serious incident.

National Highways reported – at 12.43pm on Tuesday (September 2) – that the A27 is closed westbound between the A280, near Clapham, and the A284, Crossbush.

This is ‘due to a serious collision’.

"Traffic is currently being held on the eastbound carriageway,” National Highways added.

National Highways reported – at 12.43pm on Tuesday (September 2) – that the A27 is closed westbound between the A280, near Clapham, and the A284, Crossbush. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“More information to follow, thank you for your patience.”

Sussex Police officers are currently on scene, alongside crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

SECAmb said it was called to reports of a road traffic collision westbound on the A27, Angmering, at approximately 11.20am.

A spokesperson added: “Ambulance crews were joined by the Air Ambulance Charity, Kent, Surrey, Sussex and assessed and treated two patients on scene.

"Both patients were taken by road – one patient to Royal Sussex County Hospital and one to Worthing Hospital for further medical treatment.”

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the 'Hollow Triangle' diversion symbol on road signs.

National Highways added: “Westbound diverted traffic will exit the A27 at Clapham intersection onto the westbound A280 and travel towards the A259.

“At the junction with the A259 it will turn west onto the A259, stay on this until the junction with the A284 where it will then enter the A284 northbound and return to the A27 at Crossbush.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Sussex Traffic Watch reported at 1.20pm that the A27 westbound remains closed following an ‘earlier serious road traffic collision’.

A diversion remains in place via the A280 southbound – with heavy traffic reported – A259 westbound and A284 northbound.

AA Traffic News reported: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Arundel Road Westbound from A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) to the Angmering turn off (Woodman Arms).

"Congestion to the Southbound A280 towards the Blue Star Roundabout as traffic seeks an alternative.”

The emergency services have been approached for more information.

