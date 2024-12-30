Part of A27 closed in West Sussex with detour in operation

Published 30th Dec 2024, 18:51 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 18:27 GMT
There are reports of a crash on the A27 in West Sussex this evening (Monday, December 30).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said traffic is moving slowly in the area with a detour in operation.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Lyminster Road (Crossbush Junction).”

UPDATE: This incident was first reported at 6.31pm on Monday and the road is now clear.

