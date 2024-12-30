Part of A27 closed in West Sussex with detour in operation
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are reports of a crash on the A27 in West Sussex this evening (Monday, December 30).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said traffic is moving slowly in the area with a detour in operation.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Lyminster Road (Crossbush Junction).”
UPDATE: This incident was first reported at 6.31pm on Monday and the road is now clear.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.