Resurfacing works on the Adur Viaduct will see part of the A27 closed on weekdays until Friday, March 22.

From tonight, the eastbound A27 will be closed between the Adur junction (A283) and the Hangleton junction (A293) weeknights from 8pm to 6am each day, up until Tuesday, February 27.

Then, from Wednesday, February 28, the road will be closed westbound on weeknights from 8pm to 6am, until Friday, March 22.

Diversions will be in place from the Adur viaduct via A283, Upper Shoreham Road, A270 and A298 to rejoin the A27 at the Hangleton junction.

‘Essential maintenance work’ on the Adur Viaduct began in November 2023.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The work includes repairing and carrying out maintenance on more than 150 bearings, which are the joints that attach the road deck to the supports below.