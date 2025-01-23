Part of A272 closed in West Sussex for crash investigation work following collision
Part of the A272 is closed in West Sussex this morning (Thursday, January 23).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Coneyhurst Road near Billingurst is closed after a collision.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A272 Coneyhurst Road both ways from Becks Farm to Wooddale Lane. After an accident at 16:30 yesterday afternoon.”