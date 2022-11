Part of the A273 from Hassocks to Burgess Hill is blocked this morning (Wednesday, November 16), according to AA Traffic News.

The AA said its sensors confirm the road is ‘impassable’ after reports of a crash involving three cars.

The road is affected both ways between B2036 London Road and the Friars Oak Pub, it said.

It is not clear at this time whether anyone has been injured and this story will be updated as more information comes in.

