Part of A29 closed after multi-vehicle crash in West Sussex

The A29 is partially closed following a multi-vehicle crash on the Whiteways Lodge roundabout in West Sussex.

The crash was first reported at 2.34pm, according to AA route planner and congestion has been reported through to the A284 London Road southbound, while the A27 Arundel Road is struggling eastbound.

Delays have also been reported on A29 both ways from Madehurst Road to A284 London Road.