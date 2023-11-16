Overnight closures are set to begin for resurfacing works on the A27.

National Highways is responsible for the A27 Salvington resurfacing work, which starts tonight (Thursday, November 16).

“Continuing with our work to repair and maintain the A27, we’ll soon be carrying out resurfacing and improvements on Crockhurst Hill between the Offington Corner Roundabout and Mill Lane,” a National Highways statement read.

"This will maintain safety and improve the journey for road users.

“Please note that these works are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances, such as unsuitable weather.”

The A27 Crockhurst Hill will be fully closed between the Offington Corner Roundabout and Mill Lane, from 8pm in the evening to 6am the following morning on (all dates are inclusive):

– Thursday, November 16 & Friday, November 17;

– Friday, November 24;

– Monday, November 27 to Thursday, November 30.

The spokesperson added: “A diversion will be in place in both directions via the Offington Corner Roundabout, A24 and A280 to the Clapham Interchange. Offington Corner Roundabout will remain open during the closures.

“An escort will be provided to homes and businesses with direct access off the A27 between Offington Corner and Durrington Hill, please approach the closure point.

"There may be a short wait while we make it safe to pass and we ask that you remember to treat everyone with respect as they do their job. This is for access only.”