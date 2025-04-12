Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Part of the A29 Bognor road will be closed, starting on Saturday, April 12.

A section of the A29 Lidsey Road in Woodgate near Bognor will be fully closed to through traffic for two weeks as engineers carry out essential gas pipe reinforcement works.

From Saturday 12 April to Sunday 27 April, I&G Contractors Limited will be reinforcing the gas network between the junctions of Hook Lane and Oak Tree Lane. The work is being carried out to ensure the network can meet increased demand and continue to deliver a safe and efficient gas supply to the area.

Due to the location of the gas pipe beneath the road, both lanes of Lidsey Road will be closed between these two junctions for the full duration of the project. There will be no vehicle access through the closure, including over the Level Crossing.

Access for residents living within the closure will be maintained. Properties south of the Level Crossing will be accessible from the southern end of the closure, while access to properties north of the Level Crossing will be from the northern end.

Vehicle access to both Woodgate Road and Oak Tree Lane will also be available from the southern end. However, no vehicle traffic will be permitted over the Level Crossing.

Bus services using this stretch of road will be disrupted, and passengers are advised to check with their bus provider for the latest service information. Bin collection days are expected to remain unchanged unless otherwise notified by the local provider.

Emergency services have been informed of the temporary closure and access arrangements, and measures are in place to ensure continued emergency access to all affected properties.

A spokesperson for SGN, who will be carrying out the work said: “We understand how disruptive road closures can be for the community - our engineers will be working extended hours and weekends to ensure they complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience our work may cause and thank you for your patience and understanding.”