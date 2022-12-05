Parts of the A27 near Bognor Regis, Chichester, Worthing and Arundel are closed this evening (Monday, December 5).

National Highways has announced that the following sections will be closed or disrupted with roadworks between 8pm and 6am:

The A27 westbound between the A259 near Chichester (west) and the A259 near Emsworth. There will be one of two lanes closed overnight.

The A27 westbound between the A270 Brighton East and the junction with the A293. Drivers should expect disruption every day from December 5-10.

National Highways has announced that parts of the A27 will be closed or disrupted with roadworks

The A27 westbound between the A23 and the junction with the A293. There is a roadworks scheme from December 5-20.

The A27 westbound between A29 near Bognor Regis (east) and A29 near Bognor Regis (west). Lane two will be closed overnight from December 5-10.

The A27 westbound between A284 near Arundel (west) and A29 near Bognor Regis (east). Lane two will be closed overnight from December 5-10.

The A27 eastbound between A29 near Bognor Regis (west) and A29 near Bognor Regis (east). Lane two will be closed on the A27 eastbound between the A285 Halnaker and the junction with the A29 North from December 5-10.

The A27 westbound between A29 near Bognor Regis (west) and A285 near Chichester (east). Lane two will be closed on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A29 South and the A285 Halnaker.

The A27 eastbound between A24 near Worthing (west) and A24 near Worthing (east) from December 5-6.

