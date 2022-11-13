Passenger taken ill on train between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath

Thameslink said train services have been cancelled as a result as emergency services tend to the passenger.

The incident happened on a train between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath, Thameslink said.

Disruption is expected until 12.30pm.

On Twitter, Thameslink said: “A passenger has been taken ill on a train between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath. Services are being delayed or cancelled with short notice. Emergency services are on site and assisting now.

"Due to planned engineering work between these stations, there are a reduced number of lines and queues are likely to form.

"We have been advised that the emergency services are with the passenger, and they are being moved to a position of safety.

“Please allow up to 30 extra minutes for travel this morning - we are anticipating disruption until at least 12:30pm. Three Bridges station will be closed until further notice.”

