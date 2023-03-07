Passengers warned as cold weather expected to disrupt railway service in Sussex

Although staff are working hard to minimise disruption, teams have confirmed there could be some changes to trains. Customers have been advised to check the Southern Railway website, and the Met Office forecasts to stay on top of the service.

Passengers have been advised to wrap up warm and travel with a hot drink, in case of any unexpected delays. A spokesperson for Southern Railway said: “If there are delays and you can't get to your destination by the end of service, you won't be left stranded. Please travel as far as you can by train or an alternative route, which will be advertised here, if needed. When you have travelled as far as possible, please advise station teams, contact staff on social media or use the station Help Point. Staff will make sure that replacement transport is provided, although this can take longer in poor weather conditions.”