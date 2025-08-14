Passengers warned to bring a bottle of water with them on Southern Railway trains as heatwave continues

Passengers using Southern Rail services this week have been urged to take plenty of water as temperatures continue to soar.

“This week will see hot weather across the network with some temperatures hitting up to 32C,” a spokesperson, writing on Southern Railway’s website, said.

"You will find trains busier than usual, in particular on routes to the coast.

“Take a bottle of water with you on your journey and if you begin to feel unwell, seek help at the next station and speak to station staff. Please avoid pulling the emergency alarms on board between stations as this may delay us getting help to you.”

The announcement comes as temperatures across Sussex continue to soar, and not long after an amber weather warning for Kent, Surrey and Sussex was issued earlier this week.