Peacehaven crash: reports of heavy traffic on A259 after incident on South Coast Road

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 18:05 GMT
There have been reports of heavy traffic on the A259 this evening (Monday, November 18) after a crash.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A259 South Coast Road both ways at Edith Avenue.”

The incident was first reported at 5.39pm.

