Peacehaven crash: reports of heavy traffic on A259 after incident on South Coast Road
There have been reports of heavy traffic on the A259 this evening (Monday, November 18) after a crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A259 South Coast Road both ways at Edith Avenue.”
The incident was first reported at 5.39pm.
