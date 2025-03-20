A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a collision in Brighton.

The incident, on the A2010, reportedly involved a motorbike and a pedestrian at about 3.40pm on March 20.

An AA Traffic News notice read: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a motorbike and a pedestrian involved on A2010 Queens Road both ways around Church Street.”

The A2010 was reportedly partly blocked by the police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a collision involving a motorcycle rider and a pedestrian in Queens Road, Brighton.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Temporary road closures were in place while the incident was dealt with.”

Anyone with further information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting reference 889 of 20/03.