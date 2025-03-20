Pedestrian and motorbike involved in Brighton collision

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 16:03 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:30 BST
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a collision in Brighton.

The incident, on the A2010, reportedly involved a motorbike and a pedestrian at about 3.40pm on March 20.

An AA Traffic News notice read: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a motorbike and a pedestrian involved on A2010 Queens Road both ways around Church Street.”

The A2010 was reportedly partly blocked by the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The emergency services have responded to a collision in Brighton.  (National World stock image)placeholder image
The emergency services have responded to a collision in Brighton.  (National World stock image)

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a collision involving a motorcycle rider and a pedestrian in Queens Road, Brighton.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Temporary road closures were in place while the incident was dealt with.”

Anyone with further information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting reference 889 of 20/03.

Related topics:BrightonSussex PoliceEmergency services
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice