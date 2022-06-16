Pedestrian dead after collision with car in St Leonards

A pedestrian died after a collision with a car in The Green, St Leonards, according to police.

By Elliot Wright
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 12:51 pm

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Just before 10am on Thursday (June 16) police responded to a collision between a car and pedestrian in The Green, St Leonards.

"The road is currently closed while emergency services attend the scene and is likely to be closed for some time.

"Paramedics from SECAmb performed CPR on the pedestrian who unfortunately passed away at the scene.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision which could help officers with their investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Alloway”

