Person airlifted to hospital after serious collision in East Sussex

A person has been airlifted to hospital after a collision in Battle.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) joined the emergency response to a road traffic collision, on Battle Hill, around 7.45am, on Tuesday (September 16).

An air ambulance also landed at the scene.

SECAmb confirmed that paramedics ‘assessed and treated one patient’, who was ‘taken by air to Kings College Hospital for further medical treatment’.

A serious collision has been reported on A2100 Battle Hill. (Sussex World stock image)placeholder image
When the incident was ongoing, an AA Traffic News notice read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to serious crash on A2100 Battle Hill, both ways between B2095 Powdermill Lane and St Marys Villas.”

The road is now open in both directions.

