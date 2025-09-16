Person airlifted to hospital after serious collision in East Sussex
South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) joined the emergency response to a road traffic collision, on Battle Hill, around 7.45am, on Tuesday (September 16).
An air ambulance also landed at the scene.
SECAmb confirmed that paramedics ‘assessed and treated one patient’, who was ‘taken by air to Kings College Hospital for further medical treatment’.
When the incident was ongoing, an AA Traffic News notice read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to serious crash on A2100 Battle Hill, both ways between B2095 Powdermill Lane and St Marys Villas.”
The road is now open in both directions.
