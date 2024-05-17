Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A person was hit by a train in West Sussex, causing major railway delays today (Friday, May 17).

Southern Rail reported shortly before 1pm that a safety inspection of the track was taking place between Barnham and Havant.

In an update at 1.20pm, the train company said a person had been hit by a train.

"It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Barnham and Havant,” a social media statement read.

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

Southern requested ‘several rail replacement buses’ to run between Barnham and Havant.

In a further update at 3.20pm, the train company announced: “All lines have now reopened and services will start running through the area shortly following this tragic incident.

"The first train planned to run through the area as normal will be the 14.55 service from Littlehampton to Portsmouth and Southsea however this service is currently running with a 12 minute delay.

“Please plan your journey in advance as it may still be quicker to use an alternative route for local journeys.”

Whilst the line was closed, no Southern trains could run beyond Bognor Regis and Chichester.

Trains that usually run from Brighton and Portsmouth started and terminated at Chichester.

Trains that run from Brighton to Southampton, terminated, and restarted at Barnham. Trains that run from Littlehampton to Portsmouth, diverted and terminated at Bognor Regis.

Trains that run from London Victoria to Portsmouth/Southampton, did not detach at Horsham and ran to Bognor Regis only and terminated there.

Southern said at the time that people should ‘put off travelling’ to later today ‘where possible’, adding: “Major disruption is expected in this area until later on today.”

A spokesperson added: “Southern Rail works closely with The Samaritans and supports the work that they do.

