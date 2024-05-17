Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A person has been hit by a train in West Sussex, with services now at a standstill – causing major delays in the area.

Southern Rail reported shortly before 1pm that a safety inspection of the track was taking place between Barnham and Havant.

In an update at 1.20pm, the train company said a person had been hit by a train.

"It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Barnham and Havant,” a social media statement read.

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

Southern has requested ‘several rail replacement buses’ to run between Barnham and Havant.

A spokesperson added: “These have not yet been confirmed, but we will update you when we have more information.”

At present, no Southern trains will run beyond Bognor Regis and Chichester until further notice, Southern said.

A spokesperson added: “This will affect many services.

“Trains that usually run from Brighton and Portsmouth, will now start and terminate at Chichester.

“Trains that run from Brighton to Southampton, will terminate, and restart at Barnham. Trains that run from Littlehampton to Portsmouth, will divert and terminate at Bognor Regis.

"Trains that run from London Victoria to Portsmouth/Southampton, will not detach at Horsham and will run to Bognor Regis only and terminate there.

“You may need to use an alternative route to complete your journey – this will add roughly 40 mins so please leave extra tie and check before you travel.”

Southern said people should ‘put off travelling’ to later today ‘where possible’, adding: “Major disruption is expected in this area until later on today.”

Before travelling, check your journey with our up to date journey planner, here: https://ticket.southernrailway.com/search.

A spokesperson added: “Southern Rail works closely with The Samaritans and supports the work that they do.

