Person hit by a train: Line between Eastbourne and Hastings reopens but trains remain suspended between East Sussex and Ashford International

Here are the latest travel updates after a person was hit by a train in East Sussex.

Southern Rail reported that the emergency services have ‘completed their work’, following an earlier incident where a person was hit by a train.

"This has allowed all lines between Eastbourne and Hastings to reopen,” a travel update read.

"Whilst service recovers, trains may still be delayed by up to 60 minutes, revised or cancelled."

Trains running between Eastbourne / Hastings and Ashford International remain suspended. All stations between Pevensey & Westham and Bexhill ‘will not be served’.

Rail replacement buses are still in operation between Hastings and Pevensey & Westham/Ashford International.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called around 2.30pm on Wednesday, October 8 to reports of a casualty on the tracks. A person was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is not being treated as suspicious, BTP added.

Disruption is expected to continue until 9.30pm.

Trains to and from Eastbourne railway station have been impacted by the disruption. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The latest customer advice from Southern Rail reads: “Some trains can now begin to run between Eastbourne and Hastings.

“Southern are working to return to the scheduled timetable, but please continue to check journey planners and station information boards before you travel. Some trains in the area will still be disrupted, and your journey may take at least 30 minutes longer than usual.

“You may still need to use an alternative route to reach your destination.

Trains between London Victoria / Brighton and Ore may instead run between London Victoria / Brighton and Pevensey & Westham.

Currently, a limited number of rail replacement buses have been confirmed for Pevensey & Westham, running towards Hastings. Further buses for Ashford International and Hastings have been confirmed and are ‘en route to the stations’.

Southern Rail added: “If your train is delayed between stations, please stay on board and listen for updates. You can also ask staff if you need more information.

“For your safety, please don’t leave the train unless instructed. Other trains may still be running, and the tracks can be very dangerous. If the area has an electric third rail, it stays live even during delays and looks just like the other rails.”

You can use your ticket to travel at no extra cost on:

– Southeastern between Hastings, Tonbridge and London Bridge, and also between Ashford International and Tonbridge;

– Stagecoach buses on any route between Polegate, Eastbourne, Bexhill, Hastings and Rye, and also between Ham Street and the Ashford area;

– Brighton & Hove Buses on Routes 12, 12A and 12X between Brighton, Newhaven, Seaford and Eastbourne, and also on routes 29 and 29A between Brighton and Lewes;

Southern added: “Please note that if your journey includes replacement road transport, it may take up to an additional 40 minutes to reach your destination.

“Southern are working with Network Rail and the emergency services to deal with this incident as sensitively, quickly and safely as possible.

"Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.

“You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

“If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”